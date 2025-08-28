ICCI, ASEAN chamber ink MoU to foster bilateral economic cooperation

DNA

Kuala Lumpur: In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( ACCI ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The MoU was signed by Abdul Rehman Siddiqi, Senior Vice President ICCI, and Dato Muhammad Zamry Abu Samah, Vice President ASEAN Chamber of Commerce, in the presence of prominent business representatives.

The ceremony was chaired by Ms. Tahira Javed, Trade Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan in Malaysia, who assured the Embassy’s and the Government of Pakistan’s full support in facilitating Malaysian companies to explore business opportunities in Pakistan. She also reaffirmed assistance for Pakistani entrepreneurs aiming to expand their ventures in Malaysia.

Also present on the occasion were Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President ICCI, Imran Minhas, Convener Delegation Committee, and Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Convener ASEAN Committee, who witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Under the MoU, both chambers agreed to promote mutual trade, investment opportunities, and joint manufacturing facilities in Pakistan and Malaysia, thereby strengthening private-sector linkages and creating new avenues for sustainable growth.

This agreement reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Malaysia to deepen economic engagement, foster industrial collaboration, and boost bilateral trade for mutual prosperity.