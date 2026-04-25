ICCI applauds peace diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, APR 25 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has expressed strong appreciation for the Government of Pakistan’s forward-looking and proactive diplomatic engagement aimed at promoting regional stability.

In particular, he commended Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran, noting that such initiatives reinforce the country’s emerging position as a credible advocate of peace and economic cooperation.

He emphasized that these efforts are instrumental in enhancing investor confidence, strengthening regional harmony, and unlocking sustainable economic opportunities.

While reaffirming ICCI’s firm support for the Government, he underscored the urgent need to address pressing domestic challenges affecting the business community.

He drew attention to the prolonged closure of key road arteries in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which has severely disrupted the mobility of goods and critically affected supply chains, particularly those related to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), thereby he has demanded the simplification of the procedure to improve the situation.

President Mehmood acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the local administration for introducing certain remedial measures, including a special mechanism for the transportation of fast-moving consumer goods. However, he noted that despite these steps, long queues of vehicles and containers can still be witnessed on motorways and adjoining routes, reflecting the persistence of logistical bottlenecks.

He further noted that, over the past several days, containers carrying essential commodities have remained stranded due to restricted access to the federal capital. This situation has adversely impacted distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and traders, resulting in substantial financial losses, supply shortages, and failure to meet market demand. He cautioned that goods worth billions of rupees are at risk, while the broader distribution network remains effectively paralyzed.

President Mehmood stressed that, although the maintenance of law and order is of paramount importance, it must be pursued through a balanced and pragmatic approach that does not unduly impede economic activity.

He urged Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Interior, to take immediate cognizance of the situation and implement arrangements that ensure the restoration of transport routes, thereby facilitating the smooth movement of goods alongside necessary security measures.

He further highlighted that several representative trade bodies, including the All Pakistan Importers and Distributors Consortium (APIDC), the Confectionery Distributors Association (CDA), and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Distributors Association (RIDA), have collectively raised this matter, terming it a serious concern for the entire business ecosystem.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub observed that the ongoing disruption is not confined to large enterprises but is also severely affecting small traders and daily-wage earners whose livelihoods depend on uninterrupted supply chains.

He emphasized that the restoration of normal transport operations is essential to safeguard livelihoods and maintain market stability.

Vice President Irfan Chaudhry added that continuity in supply chains constitutes the backbone of economic resilience, particularly in the context of essential consumer goods.

He urged the authorities to adopt a calibrated and pragmatic mechanism that ensures effective security management while preserving the uninterrupted flow of commercial activity.=DNA