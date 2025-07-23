ICCI all set to host “Pak-Qatar Business Expo 2025” in Doha

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 /DNA/ – In a landmark move to promote Pakistan’s investment landscape and foster stronger economic relations with Qatar, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to organize the two-day “Pak-Qatar Business Expo 2025” on 25th and 26th July at the prestigious Holiday Inn Doha.

This high-profile event is expected to open new vistas of economic cooperation and business partnerships, particularly in the real estate, construction, and industrial sectors. A 60-member delegation led by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, comprising prominent business leaders and top marketing officials from Pakistan’s leading real estate entities—including DHA Islamabad, Lahore, and Multan—will represent the country at the Expo.

The visit also features several high-level sideline meetings, including scheduled interactions at the Doha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and dignitaries at the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha. These engagements aim to build institutional linkages and lay the groundwork for future joint ventures and economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

According to Nasir Mansoor Qureshi the initiative highlights ICCI’s continued commitment to boost trade, attract foreign investment, and deepen commercial ties with the Gulf region. The Expo is being viewed as a golden opportunity for the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Qatar to engage with homegrown business leaders and explore meaningful collaborative ventures, he added.

Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President ICCI—who is already in Doha overseeing the final arrangements- stated: “The business community, especially the Pakistani entrepreneurs residing in Qatar, are eagerly looking forward to this Expo. It is a moment of pride that ICCI and DHA have joined hands for the collective economic uplift of our country.”

On his part, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President, said that the mega event is poised to be a milestone in bilateral business relations and is expected to yield tangible outcomes in terms of investment generation, trade facilitation, and economic diplomacy.=DNA

