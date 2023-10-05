Thursday, October 5, 2023
ICC WORLD CUP: England vs New Zealand: Ravindra’s fifty puts Black Caps ahead in chase

| October 5, 2023
ICC WORLD CUP

Ahmedabad, OCT 5: ICC WORLD CUP: England vs New Zealand: Ravindra’s fifty puts Black Caps ahead in chase.

New Zealand restricted England to 282-9 after winning the toss and deciding to bowl first against the defending champions in the opening match of ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

