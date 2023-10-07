ICC World Cup 2023: High-flying South Africa beat Sri Lanka

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, OCT 7: South Africa began their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a massive 102-run win against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India on Saturday.

It was raining fours and sixes in Delhi today and the Lankan bowlers became the victim of it as they were hit all over the ground by the Proteas’ destructive batting lineup who created multiple records in the process.

Batting first, South Africa set a gargantuan 429-run target for Sri Lanka courtesy of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram’s blistering knocks.

All three batters completed their centuries with Markram scoring the fastest ever in the history of the World Cup as the 29-year-old completed his hundred in just 49 balls — breaking Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien record who scored a memorable hundred against England on just 50 balls in the 2011 World Cup, which too was played in India.

This was the highest-ever total in the history of the World Cup and also the first time three different batters scored a century in a single innings.

In reply to the Proteas’ colossal total, Sri Lanka were all out for 326 runs in 44.5 overs.

The Islanders started badly as the opener Pathum Nissanka was clean-bowled by Marco Jansen’s in-swinging beauty in the first over.

However, after Nissanka walked back to the pavilion, Kusal Mendis took charge of the Lankan batting lineup and, scored a quick 76 off 42 which included eight sixes and four fours.

For once, it seemed like Mendis would do the impossible tonight by chasing the colossal target but he fell prey to Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets but after Mendis, Charith Asalanka played an excellent innings, scoring 79 off 65 with 12 boundaries.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka contributed 68 runs as well but nothing was enough in front of the tremendous target.

Sri Lanka will now look forward to recovering from this loss as they play their second World Cup match against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 10.

Meanwhile, South Africa will take on Australia in Lucknow on October 12.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt),Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana