ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Australia Outplays India in Stunning Win

Ahmedabad, NOV 19: Australia won the ICC World Cup 2023 after beating India by six wickets in a one-sided manner at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

The mighty Aussies clinched their record-extending sixth World Cup, at-least four more than West Indies and India who have two titles each in their trophy cabinet.

Travis Head starred for the winning side by scoring a remarkable century as the left-handed batter stood tall despite his side losing three early wickets.

Head trashed Indian bowlers on all parts of the ground and scored 137 runs on 120 balls with 15 fours and four sixes, showing no mercy on their opposition.

Head was greatly supported by a calm and composed Marnus Labuschagne as the right-hander started his innings slowly and played while rotating the strike, providing Head the room to find the moments and hit boundaries.

The two batters built a formidable 192-run partnership which guided Australia to yet another title triumph.

Batting first, India didn’t get an ideal start as Mitchell Starc gave them a big blow in the fifth over by removing star opener Shubman Gill for just four runs. The right-handed batter was caught at mid-on by Adam Zampa.

However, that blow couldn’t stop Rohit from playing his natural game in the powerplay as the 36-year-old continued with his berserk display and scored crucial runs.

However, in the 10th over, Sharma, once again, missed out on his well-deserved half-century by becoming the victim of Glenn Maxwell as Travis Head took an absolute blinder to make sure that The Hitman no longer stays on the pitch.

Shreyas Iyer followed Sharma soon after losing his wicket to Pat Cummins for just four runs leaving India 81-3 in just 10.2 overs.

However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli built a 67-run partnership and looked all set to score big. But the latter became Cummins’ victim just after completing his half-centuries as he misjudged a short ball.

Rahul continued to play but he didn’t have much support from the other hand as all the other Indian batters kept on losing wickets at intervals and the team was soon all-out for just 240 runs in 50 overs.

Six Indian players failed to score in double digits, which probably became the reason of their first and the most-costly defeat in the World Cup.