ICC WORLD-CUP 2023: Conway, Ravindra power New Zealand to thumping win over England
Ahmedabad, OCT 5: New Zealand thumped England by nine wickets in the opening match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put the defending champions on the backfoot completely in chase of 283.
