ICC T-20 World Cup kicks off in Oman, UAE today

The ICC T-20 World Cup kicks off in Oman and United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

The first qualifier of the World Cup will be played between Oman and Papua New Guinea, while Bangladesh will face Scotland in the second match.

Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka will open up their matches tomorrow.

The eight teams in the first round of qualifying matches are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.

Pakistan will play its first match against India on 24th of this month.