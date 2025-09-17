ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologizes to Pakistan team

DUBAI, SEPT 17 /DNA/ – The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologized to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft’s actions.

Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologized.

The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match.