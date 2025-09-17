Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Main Menu

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologizes to Pakistan team

| September 17, 2025
ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologizes to Pakistan team

DUBAI, SEPT 17 /DNA/ – The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologized to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft’s actions.

Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologized.

The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Asia Cup 2025: UAE win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025: UAE win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

DUBAI: UAE have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in theRead More

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologizes to Pakistan team

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologizes to Pakistan team

DUBAI, SEPT 17 /DNA/ – The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologized to theRead More

Comments are Closed