ICC elite panel umpire Ahsan Raza feted

Pakistan’s Pride Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to International Cricket Umpiring

DNA

LAHORE, MAY 19: The Burewalins hosted a grand reception in Lahore to honor Mr. Ahsan Raza, Pakistan’s only umpire on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel, for his exceptional service to the game of cricket. The prestigious ceremony recognized Mr. Raza’s distinguished career and presented him with a commemorative medal and shield for elevating Pakistan’s standing in international sports officiating. Special awards were also conferred upon other notable personalities for their contributions to society.A Distinguished GatheringThe event was organized by Abdul Basit Khan, Founder and Chairman of The Burewalins, alongside prominent businessmen Chaudhry Faryad and Abdul Rauf Chaudhry, former President of the Chamber of Commerce, District Vehari. The reception drew a distinguished gathering from the film and television industry, academia, civil society, business, and the overseas Pakistani community, including:Film & TV Industry: Film producer Syed Noor; senior actors Aurangzeb Leghari, Rashid Mehmood, Ashraf Khan; and singer Khalid Baig. Intellectuals & Writers: Renowned columnist Orya Maqbool Jan; poets Auqir Sharifi, Ms. Mehnaz, Ms. Urooj Durrani; and literary figures Dr. Shahida, Zaeem Rasheed, and Dr. Muhammad Hanif. Civil Society & Former Officials: Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation; Zafar Abbas Lak, Former IG Motorways; Dr. Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Former IG Police; Khalid Mahmood, Former Vice-Chancellor; and Abdul Rauf Khan, former Grade-21 officer, District Management Group. Business & Overseas Representatives: Mian Muhammad Hanif, President of PML-N France and Patron-in-Chief of The Burewalins; , Manzoor Malik of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce , famous Poet Afzal Paris ,Seasoned Sports Journalist and Secretary Sjal Muhammad Yousaf Anjum. The commemorative medal and shield were presented to Mr. Raza by Syed Noor, Abdul Basit Khan, Orya Maqbool Jan, and Abdul Rauf Chaudhry. Recognizing Global Excellence Speakers at the event lauded Mr. Raza for setting a benchmark for honesty, professionalism, and impartiality in international umpiring. They noted that his achievements are a source of pride for Pakistan and the wider region, and serve as an inspiration for the country’s youth.Upon receiving the honor, Mr. Raza expressed his gratitude, stating:

“Umpiring is a challenging job, and I always strive to fulfill my responsibilities to the best of my ability. It is my wish to see more Pakistanis enter this field and bring laurels to the country.”A Record-Breaking CareerMr. Ahsan Raza currently holds the distinction of being the sole Pakistani on the ICC Elite Panel. His career highlights include:91 T20 Internationals – the highest number officiated by any umpire globally 43 Test Matches and 78 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) Officiating in 25 ICC Events A record 65 Domestic Finals Special AcknowledgmentsSpecial awards were also presented to Orya Maqbool Jan, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Ashraf Khan, Aurangzeb Leghari, Syed Irshad, Uzma Roomi, and singer Khalid Baig for their respective contributions to society. The evening concluded with a welcome address by Abdul Basit Khan, who outlined the aims and objectives of The Burewalins and thanked the guests on behalf of the community. The ceremony was hosted by renowned poet Imran Javed Ghauri, popularly known as Dr. Danish Aziz. The presence of leading figures from intellectual, social, educational, literary, journalistic, corporate, and cultural circles added significant prestige to the event.About The Burewalins

The Burewalins is a community organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting the achievements of Pakistanis in various fields, fostering national pride, and inspiring the youngers.