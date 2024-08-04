ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announced

DUBAI, AUG 4: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has distributed the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to all cricket boards, as well as broadcasters.

Sources reveal that a budget of approximately $70 million has been approved for the tournament.

The schedule outlines a series of events and matches, with the tournament set to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9.

The reserve day for the final has been scheduled for March 10. Warm-up matches are slated to take place from February 12 to 18.

The opening ceremony is proposed to be held in Karachi, while the closing ceremony is planned for Lahore.

These proposals will be finalized by the ICC after consultations with all cricket boards.