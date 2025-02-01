ICADRP, FJA sign MoU to enhance judicial capacity

The MoU was signed by Dr. Nudrat E. Piracha, CEO of ICADRP, and Mr. Hayat Ali Shah, Director General of FJA. This collaboration aims to strengthen ADR practices in Pakistan by integrating mediation and dispute resolution training into judicial education

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1: /DNA/ – The International Centre for Appropriate Dispute Resolution and Prevention (ICADRP) and the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance judicial capacity through research, education, and ADR training initiatives.

Under the MOU, ICADRP will support FJA in conducting specialized ADR programs, joint research, and certification courses for judicial officers. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving access to justice and promoting efficient dispute resolution mechanisms.