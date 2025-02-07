ICAC delegation visits Ginners Association offices

MULTAN, Feb 07 (APP): A delegation from the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) visited the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) headquarters in Multan to discuss pressing challenges faced by the ginning industry.

The delegation included ICAC Executive Director Eric Trachtenberg, Director Textiles Kunwar Usman, Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) Director General Major General (R) Shahid Nazir, and Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr. Yusuf Zafar.

PCGA Chairman Dr. Jasomal and other office bearers warmly received the delegation. In his welcome address, Dr. Jasomal thanked the visiting officials and briefed them on the industry’s challenges, suggesting possible solutions. Major General (retd) Shahid Nazir said that the ICAC, as a consultative forum, could play a vital role in reviving Pakistan’s cotton sector and addressing ginners’ concerns.

ICAC officials Eric Trachtenberg and Kunwar Usman highlighted various ways in which their organisation could support Pakistan’s cotton industry, to which Dr. Jasomal provided detailed insights. Shahid Nazir urged the PCGA to compile a priority list of key issues and proposed solutions for swift action.

Former PCGA Chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral stressed the need for ICAC’s assistance in upgrading old ginning machinery with modern equipment. In response, ICAC Executive Director Eric reaffirmed ICAC’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s cotton revival and addressing industry challenges.

At the meeting’s conclusion, Dr. Jasomal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the delegation. The session was attended by members of the PCGA Central Executive Committee, including FPCCI Agriculture Committee Chairman Sham Lal, former PCGA Chairmen Haji Muhammad Akram and Sohail Mahmood Harral, former Senior Vice Chairman Mukesh Kumar, and former CEC members Muhammad Mazhar Shoaib Khan and Vanish Kumar.