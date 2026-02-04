IBU holds International Conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H)

BAHAWALPUR, Feb 4: The 11th International Conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), organized by the Seerat Chair of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), concluded after three days of scholarly deliberations.

The conference witnessed active participation from renowned scholars and delegates from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, and Morocco. The concluding session was attended by Vice Chancellor IUB Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran as the chief guest.

On the occasion, distinguished keynote speakers including Haji Habib-ur-Rehman Kathuria of Karachi, Professor Dr Abdul Aziz Al-Ahm of Qassim University, Saudi Arabia, Dr Aziz Al-Batiwi of Qatar University, Dr Faisal bin Sayyid Muhammad Al-Qalaf of Kuwait University, and Professor Dr Hidayatullah Ahmed Al-Shash of Saudi Arabia highlighted various contemporary dimensions of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The speakers emphasized the relevance of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life in addressing modern social, legal, and ethical challenges faced by societies

across the world.

Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, expressed special gratitude to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for its cooperation in organizing the international conference.

Conference Focal Person Prof Dr Hafiz Shafiq-ur-Rehman presented the collective recommendations formulated by national and international scholars during the sessions.