Hyderabad to Host Book Fair at Sindh Museum on World Book Day

HYDERABAD, Apr 20: On the directives of Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the culture department has announced to organize a book fair at the Sindh Provincial Museum, Hyderabad, in connection with World Book Day.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the book fair will be held on April 23 and 24, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., in accordance with the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

The purpose of the event is to promote the culture of reading, highlight the importance of literature, and foster meaningful interaction among writers, poets, intellectuals, publishers and readers.

The culture, tourism and antiquities department has invited the general public to participate in this literary and cultural activity, stating that active participation by citizens and readers will make the book fair a true reflection of Sindh’s cultural spirit.