Husband arrested for setting wife on fire
FAISALABAD, Dec 09 (APP/DNA): Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly setting his wife on fire after a small domestic argument in Liaqat Chowk.
According to a police spokesman, the suspect, Zahoor, was accused of pouring oil on his wife namely as Rehana, and burning her during a quarrel at their home.
As soon as the incident was reported, police reached the spot and arrested Zahoor.
Police have registered a case while further investigation was underway.
