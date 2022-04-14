Hungarian envoy calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, APR 14 (DNA) — Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration between both countries were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Hungry, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace security and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries. =DNA