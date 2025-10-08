Humanity, impartiality, neutrality: PRCS foundation for over 70 years

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joined the global Red Cross and Red Crescent family in commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Fundamental Principles that continue to guide the Movement’s humanitarian work around the world.

Adopted in 1965, the seven Fundamental Principles are Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality. They remain the moral foundation of the world’s largest humanitarian network and define who we are, how we work, and why we serve.

Marking the occasion, Mrs. Farzhana Naek, Chairperson PRCS, reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to these principles, describing them as the essence of PRCS’s identity and the strength behind its humanitarian mission.

She said that for the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, these principles are the foundation of all its work. Since 1947, PRCS has stood beside people in need across Pakistan in disasters, conflicts, health emergencies and displacement, ensuring that help reaches the most vulnerable without discrimination.

Mrs. Naek added that as humanitarian challenges grow, these principles remain the compass guiding PRCS volunteers and staff to serve with dignity, compassion and neutrality. She paid tribute to all those who embody these principles through their tireless service and reaffirmed the Society’s resolve to continue serving humanity wherever the need arises.

The PRCS Chairperson also called upon governments, institutions and communities to respect and protect humanitarian principles so that neutral and independent humanitarian action can continue in all circumstances.

For more than seven decades, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has worked in line with the Fundamental Principles to provide life-saving assistance, emergency relief, health services and community-based resilience programs across Pakistan. With a nationwide network of branches and thousands of volunteers, PRCS remains committed to alleviating human suffering and promoting dignity and hope among vulnerable communities.