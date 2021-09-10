Humanitarian support for Afghanistan is imperative for enduring peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 10 (DNA) – 243rd Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at GHQ. The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment. Forum was apprised on prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along Pak – Afghan Border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

COAS expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s Borders and Internal Security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region. COAS appreciated Army’s support and role towards the overall evacuation & transit related effort under taken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries. Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, COAS said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability. Close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, forum emphasised .

Forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous Freedom Movement in IIOJ&K and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence. COAS appreciated formations for their efforts for conduct of Muharram in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats. The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs, COAS concluded.