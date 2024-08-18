HR abuses in Afghanistan; double standards of the Int’l community

Their ignorance or reluctance towards an inclusive government would definitely enable no other than IS-K militants who are already engaged in waging of proxies. It is the time for Taliban leaders to get rid of abroad patronage and let the representative leadership to decide destiny of war affected and war scattered people.

Shamim Shahid

Amidst continuous role on the part of international community, especially UN gun-toting Taliban militants have celebrated what they called “victorious return” into power corridors of war Afghanistan couple of days back. Giving a deaf ear response to international community’s appeals of “honouring and respecting HR,” Taliban rulers on that particular occasion also demonstrated its inhuman and immoral acts of punishing and victmising innocent civilians especially those who remained part of previous regimes or believe in other religious faith.

Instead of listening to cries of war affected Afghans who are passing through miserable conditions throughout the world and HR defenders, one of Taliban office holder has defended, “denial of education rights to women” by saying, “similar is the situation in Israel where civilians are subjected to worst kind of violence.” On that particular day, instead of answering to stock of queries regarding women and children rights, the Taliban leader Zabih Ullah Mujahid through X page massage “has stressed on the implementation of justice in Afghanistan and warned if justice not implemented the regime will be collapsed.” Such remarks on the part of Zabih Ullah Mujahid also confirm that Afghan Taliban duly fear threats to their regime, imposed on Afghans through guns and bullets.

No one can deny the fact, that since long the UN and other international organs are helpless before US lead allies who giving preference to its own purposes and interests in war like situations especially prolonged Afghan Conflict, Ukraine and others. Instead building up pressure against Taliban regime as it did against former USSR backed regimes from December 1979 till April 1992, the US has admitted releasing a huge amount of 239 million US dollars to Kabul authorities. Amidst this confession, senior most Pakistani politician Afrasiab Khattak is known for his words, “in according to Doha Qatar agreement, US making payment to Kabul on weekly basis.”

According to UN statement, “the Taliban’s deliberate subjugation of women and girls is widespread and systematic, amounting to crimes against humanity, including the crime of gender persecution. The situation is so severe that many Afghans, especially women, say the situation can be best described as ‘gender apartheid.’ Despite this, Taliban officials have insisted the situation of women and girls is an ‘internal’ matter.

Whatever are the claims and stances on the part of Taliban and their “visible and invisible” patrons but the fact is that they converted Afghanistan into a “BIG PRISON” where the inmates are safe but their lives are at mercy of rulers. Despite adopting or following patience and restrain policies, even the regional countries are reluctant in having friendly and cordial relations with Afghanistan due to UN pressures. In last three years, over 0.7 million have made good their flee towards western and European world. Millions of others not only those waiting for chances in neighbouring South and Central Asian states but also in Arab world are in hunt of flee to western world for their survival.

Compare to 90’s, the internal situation of Afghanistan is hostile for those who either remained part of US backed Afghan War or Western-world supported democratic process. One can disagree but the fact is this that the US lead allies through Doha Accord achieved what they didn’t through 2001 War on Terror and 1988 Geneva Accord. Prior to Taliban entrance in Kabul, Pakistan had also played an important role in remaining very honest and sincere inheritance to British Colonial rulers’ famous strategic policies of “divide and rule.” Earlier in 90’s almost non Pushtoon Afghans didn’t leave the country and remain on forefront of armed resistance against Pakistan patronized Taliban. But this time healthy wealthy like Dostam and co already settled in Turkey and almost successors and followers of late Prof Rabbani and Ahmad Shah Mehsud airlifted to Pakistan little before entrance of Taliban into Kabul.

Major failure on the part of Taliban could be considered its growing unfriendly or even foes like relations with Pakistan. Such relations are only multiplying miseries of common people but it also paving the ways for strengthening or consolidating positions of Islamic States Khurasan.

Intelligence cooperation between the Taliban and regional powers, particularly Iran and Russia, led to targeted operations against ISKP, resulting in a reduction in attacks compared to 2022. – 2024: ISKP bolstered its cells by intensifying recruitment and propaganda efforts.”

Security and economic hardships of South and Central Asian region couldn’t afford war like situation any more. Keeping in mind increasing miseries of wars, terror and poverty hit people of this particular region, gun totting and turban wearing Taliban leaders must review its internal and external policies.

Their ignorance or reluctance towards an inclusive government would definitely enable no other than IS-K militants who are already engaged in waging of proxies. It is the time for Taliban leaders to get rid of abroad patronage and let the representative leadership to decide destiny of war affected and war scattered people.