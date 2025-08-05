How will Pakistan Mart boost Pakistani exports?

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – A joint meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), DP World, and the National Logistic Corporation (NLC) was held at FPCCI President Secretariat Islamabad chaired by Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, to discuss joint project to establish “Pakistan Mart” in Dubai, a venture aimed at boosting Pakistan’s exports to the UAE.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, stated that the collaboration between FPCCI, NLC, and DP World is a strategic move that will “open new avenues of trade in the region. He expressed his hope that the “Pakistan Mart” will serve as a successful role model, similar to China’s “Dragon Mart,” which has played a crucial part in the economic partnership between UAE and China.

President FPCCI further stated that the project to be a significant for Pakistan’s exports, helping to achieve a target in Pakistani exports to the UAE. He underscored that Pakistan produces a variety of high-quality goods, such as rice, which are well-suited for the Dubai market and will find a place through this mart.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh described the “Pakistan Mart” is a commercial venture, and this prject is an example of economic diplomacy and a symbol of Pakistan abroad. He pledged the complete support of FPCCI and the business community to ensure the success of this joint project between DP World and NLC.

Mr. Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Sayed, Head of Traders Market at DP World, emphasized the strategic importance of the “Pakistan Mart” project during a recent event and highlighted that in a major economic hub like Dubai, an institution such as “Pakistan Mart” is crucial. Mr. Al-Sayed stressed that the project is not merely a business venture but will become a vital part of Pakistan’s national identity abroad. He confirmed that the mart’s primary purpose is to serve as a platform for the sale of Pakistani-made goods, and that officials are very enthusiastic about the prospects of this joint project.

FPCCI Vice Presidents Mr. Tariq Khan Jadoon and Mr. ZakiIjaz, Chairman/Incharge Capital Office Mr. Karim Aziz Malik , Chairman Coordination Capital Office Malik Sohail Hussain, Former President Zubair Ahmed Malik, Executive Member Senator Mian Atiq Sheikh, various committee conveners, and officials from different chambers, including Mr. Shafiq Swati, Aamna Awan Malik, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, and Muhammad Asif Javed are also addressed the meeting.

Mr. Fakhar Alam, Vice Chairman DP World, announced that Pakistan has successfully acquired land in Dubai for the establishment of its own “Pakistan Mart.” This is particularly significant in the context of China’s successful “Dragon Mart” and India’s ongoing project to build a mart at a cost of $180 million.

He revealed that India also sought to acquire the same land for its own mart, but that Pakistan was ultimately successful in securing it. The Prince of Dubai has provided this land, valued at millions of dollars, to Pakistan for free.

Mr. FakhreAlam also highlighted that Pakistani products will not be subject to even 5% duty, and there will be a dedicated warehouse space. He stressed that the success of the “Pakistan Mart” rests on the shoulders of the business community and thay to play their part in making the project a success.

Mr. Muhammad Yousuf, Director Plans NLC, reiterated that the partnership between NLC, DP World, and FPCCI will open new avenues of trade in the region.