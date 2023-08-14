How China works: Astonishing Designs

After decades of rapid growth, China is looking to switch from high-speed development to high-quality development, with a new focus on innovation and industrial upgrades.

“How China works”, a video series from the China Daily Website, decodes China’s various industries as they power new economic growth. Nowadays, intelligent manufacturing equipment, new materials, and high-tech technologies are constantly being integrated into architecture, an ancient craft.

How are Chinese people building, and what kind of architecture are they creating? Our host from Kyrgyzstan, a young person interested in Chinese architecture, will share with you the answer. Let’s take a look!