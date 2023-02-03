‘How can Shehbaz be so shameless?’

Not recognizing fascist govt imposed through conspiracy, horse-trading: Khan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – Dressing down the imported Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and he would not recongnise this imported government installed through conspiracy and horse-trading, destroying the economy and democracy with brazen fascism.

In a statement on Friday, PTI Chairman criticized Shehbaz Sharif for ruining economy and resurging terrorism in the country during the last ten months.

He said: “I don not recognise this Imported government installed through conspiracy and horse trading.” “How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his government’s destruction in 10 months of our economy and democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights and rule of law; and allowing terrorism to spread under his watch?” he asked.

Imran Khan raised question as how the PTI, its allies and journalists have suffered during the incumbent government’s tenure, as journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered, an assassination attempt was made on Imran himself, besides detaining and torturing Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry, Dr. Shireen Mazari and Imran Riaz Khan among others.