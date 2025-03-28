Hostile agencies involved in Baluchistan train attack

Zahoor Buledi said that we will defeat terrorists with full force as they have nothing to do with any religion.

DNA

QUETTA, MAR 28: Balochistan Minister of Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi and Finance Minister Mir Nausherwani on Friday said that foreign hostile agencies were involved in terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

Addressing a joint Press conference in Quetta, they said that present government adopted zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

They said that entire world strongly condemned terrorists attack on Jaffar Express.

Zahoor Buledi said that we will defeat terrorists with full force as they have nothing to do with any religion.

The Provincial Minister said that Balochistan government always supported negotiations to resolve any issue.

They said that we will turn Balochistan province into symbol of peace and security.

Provincial Minister Shoaib Nousherwani said that now we will fight with the terrorists with different strategy. We will take stern action against those who will try to destabilize Pakistan.

The spokesman of Balochistan government said that the State already issued its policy regarding negotiations.

Earlier today as many as 17 days after deadly terrorist attack, the normal operation of Jaffar Express was restored with the departure of the train from Quetta also.

The train service was first revived on Thursday from Peshawar where the Jaffar Express started its journey for Quetta.