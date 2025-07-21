Honour killing victim woman shot 7 times, man 9: Post-mortem

Quetta, JUL 21: The bodies of the victims of the alleged honour killing in the Degari suburb of Balochistan’s Quetta were exhumed from their graves after a court order, and a post-mortem confirmed they were shot multiple times.

According to Dr. Ayesha Faiz, a police surgeon at Civil Hospital Quetta, the post-mortem of Bano Bibi and Ehsanullah Samalani revealed that the woman was shot seven times, while the man was shot nine times, causing their deaths. The gruesome incident reportedly occurred on June 4, she reported.

13 arrested, including tribal chief

The Balochistan Police have registered a case and launched a crackdown on those allegedly involved. So far, 13 suspects have been arrested, including the designated tribal leader Sherbaz Satakzai and a close relative of the female victim.

Sherbaz Satakzai was presented in Anti-Terrorism Court, which handed him over to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing on a one-day physical remand. The police are continuing raids to apprehend other accomplices.

CM vows justice

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the killings, stating that the victims were not husband and wife. “The state stands with the oppressed,” he said, vowing that justice will be served, and the perpetrators will be brought to book regardless of their status or influence.

Balochistan High Court takes notice

The Balochistan High Court has also taken suo motu notice of the case and directed the additional chief secretary (home) and the Balochistan inspector general of police to submit a detailed report.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns killing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the brutal killing of a man and a woman in Balochistan, allegedly on the orders of a jirga. The PM expressed his deep concern during a telephonic conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, directing him to ensure a swift and transparent investigation.

During the call, Shehbaz instructed that strict legal action be taken against all those involved in the incident. He emphasized that no one is above the law, and no individual or group can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice, and all legal measures must be taken to ensure accountability,” the premier said. He reiterated the government’s commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens from unlawful acts carried out under the guise of traditional practices.