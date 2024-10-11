Honoring Dr. Nadeem ul Haque – A Legacy of Vision, Innovation, and Mentorship

ISLAMABAD, OCT 11 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) proudly honors Dr. Nadeem ul Haque as he completes his transformative five-year tenure as Vice Chancellor, from 2019 to 2024. A renowned economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr. Haque has also been associated with several international organizations, including a distinguished career with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). His visionary leadership at PIDE has left a lasting impact, positioning the institute as a hub of innovative thought, groundbreaking research, and policy-driven dialogue. Under his guidance, PIDE addressed Pakistan’s economic and development challenges with fresh ideas, fostering intellectual independence and creativity.

During his tenure, Dr. Haque spearheaded several impactful initiatives, such as RASTA, Islaah, and EconFest, creating a robust network of researchers, policymakers, and thought leaders. These initiatives transformed PIDE into a leading national think tank. PIDE staff members expressed their gratitude, highlighting Dr. Haque’s bold initiatives and tireless efforts to foster innovation. They acknowledged that PIDE’s prominence today is a direct result of his visionary ideas and leadership.

Beyond his administrative leadership, Dr. Haque was a mentor who empowered individuals within PIDE, fostering an environment of open dialogue and collaboration. He expanded PIDE’s global reach by connecting the institute with international thought leaders, introducing new perspectives on economic and development issues. His commitment to market-oriented reforms and urban development innovation laid the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future for Pakistan.

Minister of Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, paid tribute to Dr. Haque’s legacy, recognizing his pivotal role in shaping the future of economic discourse and development in the country.

In addition to honoring his achievements, Ahsan Iqbal urged the PIDE staff to carry forward Dr. Haque’s vision, stating that the best way to pay tribute to his service is to continue his work for the betterment of the institution and Pakistan. Dr. Haque’s legacy as a mentor, not just a leader, is perhaps his most lasting contribution. He nurtured talent, fostered collaboration, and created an environment where innovation thrived. As he moves on, his vision and wisdom will continue to inspire PIDE’s journey ahead.

As Dr. Haque embarks on the next chapter of his illustrious career, the entire PIDE community extends its deepest gratitude for his exceptional service. His legacy of leadership, mentorship, and innovation will continue to inspire future generations of researchers, scholars, and policymakers.

Dr. Nadeem ul Haque leaves behind an institution that is stronger, more vibrant, and ready to lead Pakistan’s economic transformation. His vision will continue to guide PIDE as it builds on the foundations he so skillfully laid.