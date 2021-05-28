Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for Oct 1 unauthorised assembly
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organising an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019, during one of the city’s pro-democracy rallies that year.
Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the District Court.
This month, Lai – who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019 – and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organising an unauthorised assembly.
Related News
Bodies of infant, child found washed ashore in Libya
TRIPOLI- The bodies of six migrants including an infant, a child and a woman were discovered washedRead More
U.S. praises Turkey’s support to more than 4 mln refugees
ANKARA – The US deputy secretary of state on Thursday lauded Turkey for its continued support to refugees. “We appreciateRead More
Comments are Closed