Hockey WC qualifiers: Pak defeat Austria

Sports Desk

CAIRO: The Pakistan men’s national hockey team delivered a commanding performance in the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt, securing their spot in the semi-finals and automatic qualification for the prestigious World Cup scheduled for later in 2026 (likely August, as per tournament cycles).

In their third and final Pool B match, Pakistan defeated Austria convincingly 4-1 (some reports note variations like 4-2 in updates, but the dominant win stands confirmed). This victory capped a perfect group stage run, following earlier triumphs: a thrilling 5-4 win over China and a resilient 5-3 comeback against Malaysia.



The Green Shirts showcased strong teamwork, clinical finishing, and tactical discipline throughout the campaign. With three straight victories, Pakistan topped their pool and advanced directly to the semi-finals, where they will face a tough opponent (likely Egypt or Japan, based on Pool A standings).



This impressive form not only guarantees Pakistan’s place in the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup but has also boosted their global standing. The FIH rankings updated after the wins over China and Malaysia saw Pakistan climb two spots from No. 14 to No. 12, with points rising significantly to around 2,237.



Fans celebrated the revival of Pakistan hockey, with calls for sustained momentum heading into the knockouts. The team’s resurgence signals a promising return to form on the international stage.