Hockey legends honor Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 7 /DNA/ – In a ceremony marked by sporting prestige and diplomatic goodwill, two icons of Pakistan’s field hockey history, Rana Mujahid Ali Khan and Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, presented a commemorative souvenir to the Ambassador of Turkey, His Excellency Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, on Monday.

The event, held at the Turkish Embassy, celebrated the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkey, using the universal language of sports as a bridge. Rana Mujahid Ali Khan, who currently serves as the Secretary General of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), and Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, the legendary forward celebrated globally as the “Maradona of Hockey,” represented the nation’s rich sporting heritage.

The souvenir, a traditional gift symbolizing honor and respect, was presented to Ambassador Neziroglu in recognition of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu expressed his profound gratitude for the gesture, stating that he was deeply honored to receive the memento from such esteemed figures in world sports. He reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan across all spheres, including sports and cultural exchanges.

The meeting was seen as a significant nod to Pakistan’s sporting legacy and its role in soft diplomacy, reinforcing the strong diplomatic and people-to-people connections that define Pakistan-Turkey relations.