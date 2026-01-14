Hockey community unites in condolence during Islamabad training camp

ISLAMABAD, JAN 14 /DNA/ – The hockey community came together in a solemn moment of solidarity during the ongoing training camp at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad. The camp is preparing teams for the second phase of the Pro League.

Players, team officials, and administrative staff offered special prayers for the forgiveness and eternal peace of the late elder brother of Mr. Tariq Hussain Bugti, President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). They also extended their deepest condolences to President Bugti and his family on their profound loss.

The ceremony was attended by PHF President Mr. Tariq Hussain Bugti, Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan, Pakistan Sports Board officials including Major R. Pirazada, and Rana Nasrullah.

The training camp continues its focus on national team preparations, with the community’s spirit of unity and support providing a backdrop of shared respect and sympathy for their President during this difficult time.