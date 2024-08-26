Historical Cult Leaders and Their Modern Echoes Imran Khan’s Rise

Rai Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan

In the history of the world, there have been many leaders who have become cult figures in their societies. Questioning such leaders is often considered blasphemy. They believe that if you start to question the leader, you have nothing to do with the nation or patriotism, and they consider you a traitor. A cult can take many forms, such as a political leader, head of state, religious figure, or even an artist. They control the minds of people or society, compelling them to perform actions they could not imagine doing under normal conditions. They exploit individuals’ rights and personal freedoms, destroying their own society, nation, and country solely for satisfaction stemming from their narcissistic behaviour.

A cult leader is dynamic, charismatic, and convincing, and their goal is to brainwash their audience to gain power-related advantages. A cult personality is defined as a public figure, often a political or religious leader, who gains an extraordinary following. This thing typically cultivates characteristics of personality or propaganda. It always seems that in history, a cult leader has such a personality that inspires others. They then use propaganda tools, such as media or communication tools, to control public perception or thoughts. They also offer their public a vision of a perfect society. People who oppose their behaviour are labelled as enemies or traitors. These leaders are usually portrayed as infallible, wise, and uniquely capable of solving the problems facing their community, country. There are some examples of historical personalities who poisoned the minds of people for the sake of their power.

Benito Mussolini’s rise as a cult leader in Italy during the early 20th century is an example of how a leader can transform into an authoritarian figure through charisma, propaganda, and manipulation of public sentiment. His rise began in 1919 when he founded a political movement called the “National Fascist Party,” which attracted nationalists, war veterans, and anti-socialists. He ruled Italy from 1922 to 1925 as Prime Minister and from 1925 to 1943 as Il Duce, the Fascist dictator. Mussolini was a master orator, his speeches are known for their passion and dramatic delivery, which captivated audiences. His ability to inspire and mobilize people with his words was a key factor in his rise to power. Mussolini tapped into Italian nationalism by promising to restore Italy to the glory of the Roman Empire. Mussolini’s rise to power came at a time when Italy was experiencing social unrest, strikes, and political violence. Many Italians, including business leaders and landowners, saw Mussolini as a stabilizing force who could restore order and prevent the spread of communism. His use of his followers, known as the “Blackshirts”, to suppress opposition and enforce discipline was seen by some as a necessary measure to bring stability. He is so popular many famous people praise him for his courage to restore Italian glory. Even Allama Muhammad Iqbal also wrote a poem for him, after met Mussolini during his visit to Italy in 1931. Impressed by Mussolini’s personality and leadership style, Iqbal penned a poem titled “Mussolini”. The poem is part of Iqbal’s collection known as “Bāl-e-Jibrīl”. His entry into World War II in 1940 was become a disaster for Italy. After defeated by allice power, He flee to Switzerland but was capture Italian partisans. On April 28, 194, was executed by firing squad. His body publicly display, symbolizing the end of fascism in Italy.

Another example of a religious and spiritual cult leader is Jim Jones, who led his followers to a tragic death. Jones was an American religious and cult leader who started a new religious movement in the United States in the 1950s. Jones is infamous for leading one of the largest mass suicides in modern history, which occurred in 1978 in Jonestown, Guyana. In the 1950s, he became a self-proclaimed preacher and founded the Peoples Temple, which combined Christian teachings with socialist ideology. Jim Jones had a charismatic personality and attracted followers by preaching messages of racial equality, social justice, and communal living. He gained a reputation for being a powerful speaker and a caring leader, initially working to help marginalized communities. As the People’s Temple grew, he enforced strict loyalty and obedience among his followers, often using psychological manipulation, threats, and fear. Jones also staged fake healings and miracles to convince his followers of his divine powers. In the mid-1970s, facing increasing scrutiny and investigations into allegations of abuse and misconduct, Jones decided to move his congregation to a remote area in Guyana, South America. Slowly, he came to the verge of madness because of his obedient followers who never disobeyed his orders. This made him narcissistic, as he considered himself the leader of the world. In 1978, he told his followers that the U.S. fascistic government and imperialists were against them. So, there was only one way left for dignity and pride, to commit revolutionary suicide. On November 18, 1978, he ordered his followers to drink a grape-flavoured drink laced with cyanide and sedatives. Over 900 people, including children, were coerced or forced into drinking the poison. Jones himself died from a gunshot wound, believed to be self-inflicted.

Another example of cult leaders is Adolf Hitler, Mao, and Stalin, who became a source of destruction for their nations. The objective of all these examples is to denote how the cult of personality surrounding Imran Khan has destroyed the minds of our Pakistani youth with its abusive nature. He also gathers his fan following with his charismatic personality, oratory skills and religious touch. His followers turn him into a heroic figure. He turned his party into a fascist regime when he was in government and oppressed opposition leaders like other cult leaders. He uses mass-scale propaganda against opposition leaders and journalists who speak out against his incompetence and corruption. Meanwhile, he portrays himself as a Messiah, claiming that everyone else is corrupt and against the country. He often uses religion as a tool to prove himself trustworthy and uncorrupted, standing against the corrupt elite in his quest to create a “Raisat-e-Madina.” He uses religious rhetoric to gain popularity and to exploit people’s religious sentiments. While being overthrown from the government by a vote of no confidence, in one of his speeches, he said it is mentioned in the Quran that it is better to die rather than live in atrocious conditions. In another speech, he said, “I want to tell my nation to build their belief strongly in Allah, and cowardice is punished by death. If you don’t stand up for me, then you are a coward.” So the end result of his cult is the incident on May 9th, where his blindly-following supporters suffered in jails due to these events.

The cult of personality surrounding Imran Khan has stifled critical thinking among Pakistani youth, turning them into blind followers who view him as a messianic figure. His use of charismatic oratory, religious rhetoric, and propaganda portrays him as a saviour against corruption. This undermines democratic values by promoting authoritarian tendencies and suppressing dissent.To counteract such influence, it is essential to uphold democratic values, promote critical thinking, and hold leaders accountable for their actions, ensuring they do not manipulate public sentiment for personal gain.

Rai Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan

[email protected]