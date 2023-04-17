Hina Rabbani Khar briefs PM on Uzbekistan visit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (DNA): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina

Rabbani Khar, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday

to discuss the affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Minister Khar provided a detailed briefing to PM

Sharif on the current state of affairs at the ministry of Foreign

Affairs.

She discussed recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and challenges

being faced by the ministry.

Furthermore, Minister Khar also briefed Prime Minister Sharif on her

recent visit to Uzbekistan and the status of Pakistan’s relations with

its neighboring countries.

She highlighted the importance of maintaining positive relationships

with neighboring countries, in particular, given the current political

and economic climate.

The PM reiterated his government’s commitment to working closely with

the ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote Pakistan’s interests on the

global stage.