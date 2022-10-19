Hina meets French president’s diplomatic advisor; discusses bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19: /DNA/ – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday met the Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne and discussed the current status of Pakistan-France bilateral relations.

During the meeting held at Élysée, the official residence of the French president, they also exchanged views on important regional and global matters.

Khar also met today Mr. Bertrand Walckenaer, Additional Director General, French Development Agency (AFD) at Pakistan Embassy in Paris. She lauded AFD’s contribution in energy, sustainable urban development and climate resilience projects in Pakistan. Future cooperation areas also came under discussion.

In the evening, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Senator Pascal Allizard, President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French Senate and Senator Madam Gisèle Jourda, member of the Group. The meeting was held at the historic building of the French Senate.

MoS appreciated the role played by Senator Allizard in furthering bilateral relations between Pakistan and France, especially in terms of parliamentary cooperation.

Both sides also discussed political, trade, investment, economic , cultural and education ties between the two countries as well as the situation of floods in Pakistan.