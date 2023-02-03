Hina Khar arrives in Colombo
ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar has arrived in Colombo on a two days official visit.
The MoS was received by Sri Lankan State Minister for Tourism, Ms. Diana Gamage , Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka , Maj. Gen. (R) Umar Farooq Burki and officials of the High Commission.
The MoS is visiting Sri Lanka to attend 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour.
In addition to attending the Independence Day events, she will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.
