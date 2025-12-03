High taxes, CDA policies push business community to wall

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has said that the business community is the real stakeholder of the national economy, having played a key role in the development of Islamabad. He emphasized that the issues being faced by traders must be resolved on priority, reaffirming that ICCI is fully committed to ensuring an environment conducive to the ease of doing business.

He expressed these views while addressing a large delegation of Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Associations, I-11/4, led by Babu Aleem during their visit to ICCI.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood lamented that the business community has been pushed to the wall due to high interest rates, irrational tariffs, unjust taxation, and especially the anti-business maneuvers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). He warned that the business community, including the industrial sector, is united and determined to have its issues resolved at all costs—even if it requires shutter-down strikes, lockdowns, or peaceful sit-ins until the core objectives are achieved.

Chairman ICCI Founder Group, Shaikh Tariq Sadiq, said that unity is the cornerstone of success, the ICCI is the dedicated platform of the business community, and with collective strength, the traders’ issues will be resolved. The growth of business and trade, he stressed, will ultimately strengthen the national economy.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Tahir Ayub, warmly welcomed the delegation and said that the I-11 fruit and vegetable market plays a vital role in meeting the basic needs of the twin cities, Azad Kashmir, Northern Areas, and even exports. He said CDA must give priority to resolving its issues. He informed that the market covers almost 50 acres, houses over 60 small and large cold storages, and has more than 600 operational firms. He urged CDA to stop treating the market as a commercial zone instead of an industrial setup and to urgently address infrastructure, security, sewage, drinking water, road construction, and cleanliness issues.

Former Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Iqbal Malik, praised the bold leadership of President Sardar Tahir Mehmood and expressed confidence that the business community’s issues will be resolved during his tenure.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu Aleem termed the Market Committee a “white elephant” responsible for prevalent irregularities including encroachments in the locality. He said that the vicinity has become a sandwich between the CDA and the Market Committee and none of them is serious enough to discharge its duties.

Those who also shared their views included Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Waseem, Ehsanullah, Chaudhry Amir Rafique, Haji Nadir, Chaudhry Rizwan, and Chaudhry Siddique.

Among others present were Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, Executive Members Raja Naveed Satti, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Waseem Chaudhry, and former SVP Khalid Chaudhry.