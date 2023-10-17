High-risk alert issued for Google Chrome users by Pakistan government

In a startling development, the federal government on Tuesday issued a high-risk alert for millions of users of the widely popular web browser, Google Chrome.

According to an advisory released by the cabinet division, certain versions of the Google Chrome browser have been identified as vulnerable, potentially exposing users to the risks of cyberattacks.

Vulnerabilities in Chrome exposed

The advisory, which has set alarm bells ringing in cybersecurity circles, warns that these vulnerabilities could provide malicious actors with the opportunity to compromise a user’s computer or device. This news comes as a wake-up call to those relying on Google Chrome for their daily web browsing activities.

DDoS attacks and remote code execution

The potential consequences of these vulnerabilities are nothing short of concerning. If exploited, they could lead to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and the ominous threat of Remote Code Execution (RCE) via HTML pages.

Such threats have the potential to disrupt users’ online experiences and compromise sensitive data.

In response to this alarming discovery, Google has taken swift action to address the issue. The tech giant has released a critical security patch aimed at resolving the vulnerability with the identifier CVE-2023-4863.

This particular vulnerability pertains to a buffer overflow in the WebP code library, which has been rectified in the latest software version of Google Chrome.

Update to latest Chrome version

Users of Google Chrome are strongly urged to take immediate action to protect their online security. The newly updated versions, labeled 116.05845.187 for Mac and Linux users, as well as version 116.05845.187.188 for Windows users, are now available for download. Users are encouraged to obtain these updates only from official stores and sources to ensure their authenticity.

To further raise awareness about the risks and countermeasures, the cabinet division has dispatched the advisory to both Federal and Provincial Governments.

These entities have been tasked with disseminating the information to various ministries, organizations, and affiliated departments. The goal is to ensure that comprehensive protective measures are implemented swiftly to safeguard the interests of users.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, this development underscores the paramount importance of staying vigilant about online security.

Google Chrome users are urged to act promptly and responsibly by updating to the latest secure versions and adhering to recommended cybersecurity best practices. The federal government’s high-risk alert serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need for robust online defenses in an increasingly interconnected world.