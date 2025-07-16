High-Level delegation of Beijing Police calls on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

DNA

‎Islamabad:Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with a high-level delegation of the Beijing Police Department, led by Deputy Director General Gao Jianxin. During the meeting, enhancing collaboration between Islamabad and Beijing police, training in modern technology, and information sharing were discussed in details.

‎During the meeting, it was decided that officers of Islamabad Police will be sent to Beijing for training in modern policing and advanced technologies. These officers will participate in various training courses conducted by the Beijing Police Department. They will also receive special training in the use of artificial intelligence to further improve the policing system.

‎Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that modern training in Beijing will significantly enhance the capacity of Islamabad Police. He noted that Beijing Police is a highly efficient and technologically advanced force, and Islamabad Police should fully benefit from their experience. He stressed that the use of modern technology for public safety and crime prevention has become essential. He stated that cooperation with Beijing Police in this regard would prove extremely beneficial.

‎Interior Minister welcomed the offer of anti-riot training from Beijing Police for Islamabad Police. He highlighted the importance of timely information sharing to tackle challenges such as terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. He thanked the Beijing Police Department delegation for their commitment to enhancing cooperation with Islamabad Police.

‎The Chinese delegation included Li Yuhang, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Public Security, and Directors He Xin, Feng Wei, and Hu Jimin from the Beijing Police Department.

‎The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary for Interior, Director General FIA, Commandant of the National Police Academy, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.