High Commissioner of Australia pays courtesy call on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, APR 23 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia, Neil Hawkins paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif earlier today.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and Australia enjoyed friendly and cordial ties. He expressed satisfaction on the current state of bilateral relations and said Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation in agriculture, livestock, mining etc. He also invited Australian companies and experts to share their expertise and best practices with Pakistani counterparts. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in Australia, including a significant number of students.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed the desire of the Australian side to strengthen its ties with Pakistan and assured the Prime Minister of his cooperation. He also briefed the Prime Minister on some of the upcoming bilateral engagements, including visits of senior Australian defence officials to Pakistan. While noting the priority areas indicated by the Prime Minister, the High Commissioner also expressed interest in strengthening sports and cultural cooperation, particularly in cricket and hockey.

The High Commissioner also praised the valiant efforts of Pakistani security guards whose bravery saved many lives during the recent stabbing attacks in Sydney. One Pakistani security guard lost his life while another was injured during the attack in which five women were killed.