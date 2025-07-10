High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Presents Credentials to Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis

OTTAWA: JULY 9 (DNA):Mr. Muhammad Saleem, High Commissioner of Pakistan, presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Marcella A. Liburd, GCMP, JP, Governor General of the Federation of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, at a formal ceremony held at the Government House in Basseterre today.

During the credentials ceremony, High Commissioner Saleem conveyed warm greetings from the leadership and the people of Pakistan to the Governor General and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and forward-looking relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis and underscored the mutual benefit of enhanced collaboration.

High Commissioner Saleem, based in Ottawa, Canada, is concurrently accredited as Pakistan’s non-resident High Commissioner to St. Kitts and Nevis. Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and St. Kitts and Nevis were established in January 2024. High Commissioner Saleem is the first envoy of Pakistan to be accredited to the Federation. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen the newly established diplomatic ties and build a cooperative partnership in various areas including political, trade, investment, development and tourism.

The presentation of credentials marks a historic milestone in engagement between the two countries and paves the way for deeper cooperation in the years to come.