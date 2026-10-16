High Commission of Malaysia organises Malaysia–Pakistan business engagement 2026 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD. /DNA/ – On 15 October 2026, the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad organised the Malaysia–Pakistan Business Engagement 2026: Strengthening Trade, Investment and Business Linkages at Mayang Sari Hall, High Commission of Malaysia. The programme was attended by H.E. Amb. Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, with H.E. Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Board of Investment of Pakistan, as the Guest of Honour.

The event brought together representatives from government agencies, chambers of commerce, business organisations and the private sector.

In his welcoming remarks, the High Commissioner reaffirmed the longstanding economic relations between Malaysia and Pakistan and highlighted the considerable potential to further expand bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

He noted that bilateral trade reached approximately USD1.55 billion in 2025 and encouraged both countries to work towards achieving higher trade volumes. He also emphasised the importance of reviewing the existing Malaysia–Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) to facilitate greater market access and business opportunities. Among the potential areas of cooperation highlighted were the halal industry, agriculture, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and technology, while recognising Pakistan’s strategic position as a gateway to Central Asian markets.

In his remarks, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh commended Malaysia’s economic transformation, particularly its achievements in industrial development, technology and export-oriented growth. He expressed Pakistan’s interest in learning from Malaysia’s experience and encouraged greater Malaysian investment in Pakistan, particularly in manufacturing, value-added industries, technology and special economic zones. He also highlighted the investment opportunities available in Pakistan and reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to improving the investment environment and facilitating foreign investors.

The programme also featured a presentation by Mr. Nadar Ali Gangro, Marketing Officer of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Karachi, who provided an overview of Malaysia’s trade performance, key export sectors and opportunities for greater business cooperation between both countries. He highlighted MATRADE’s role in facilitating international trade through business matching, market intelligence, trade missions and exhibitions, while encouraging Pakistani businesses to engage directly with Malaysian exporters and explore new commercial partnerships.

A key highlight of the programme was the business forum on strengthening Malaysia–Pakistan trade, investment and business linkages, featuring Mr. Nadar Ali Gangro and Dr. Jibran Hussain Raza, an economist and public policy expert with extensive experience in economic research, policy advisory and institutional development. The discussion was moderated by Mr. Mohamad Alif Syafiq Mohd Faudzi, First Secretary of the High Commission. The panellists exchanged perspectives on opportunities to expand bilateral trade beyond traditional sectors, practical challenges relating to product standards, certification, market access and competitiveness, as well as the impact of global economic uncertainties. Particular attention was also given to opportunities for greater cooperation in food security, the halal industry, Islamic finance and investment partnerships.

The forum was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session, during which participants exchanged views on practical ways to strengthen business connections between Malaysia and Pakistan. The discussion highlighted the importance of closer engagement between business communities, better access to market information and stronger institutional support in facilitating trade and investment. The programme also featured corporate video presentations by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and MATRADE, showcasing Malaysia’s investment environment, trade capabilities and opportunities for international business collaboration.

The programme concluded with the presentation of tokens of appreciation to the panellists and moderator, followed by a networking session that provided participants with an opportunity to establish direct business contacts and explore potential areas of cooperation. The engagement reflected the High Commission’s continued commitment to strengthening economic relations between Malaysia and Pakistan by promoting greater private sector participation, facilitating business linkages and encouraging mutually beneficial trade and investment partnerships.