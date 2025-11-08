ISLAMABAD: Nov 8 (DNA): The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad hosted a “Hi-Tea” reception to engage with stakeholders and friends of Malaysia in Pakistan. The event brought together a diverse group of distinguished guests, including businessmen, representatives from chambers of commerce, government stakeholders, members of the media, and long-standing friends of Malaysia. The gathering served as a platform to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to deepen bilateral relations.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, warmly welcomed all attendees and expressed his appreciation for their continued support and engagement in fostering Malaysia-Pakistan relations. His Excellency emphasized that Malaysia and Pakistan share a long-standing and cordial relationship, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common aspiration for prosperity and progress.

The High Commissioner highlighted the recent official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Honourable Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, to Malaysia, describing it as highly successful and productive. During the visit, both leaders reaffirmed the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries and reiterated their shared commitment to building a more dynamic and resilient partnership.

His Excellency further noted that the discussions between the two leaders were conducted in a warm and cordial atmosphere, underscoring the mutual trust and understanding that define Malaysia-Pakistan relations. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields of mutual interest, particularly in education, including technical and vocational training, and to enhance institutional partnerships that will contribute to the development of human capital in both nations.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to network, exchange views, and explore avenues for future collaboration. It also underscored Malaysia’s continued commitment to engaging with key partners and stakeholders in Pakistan, in pursuit of shared goals and mutual prosperity.