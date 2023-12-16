Hi-Tea for the Children of Charity Schools

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In the true spirit of this Festive Season, Islamabad Serena Hotel demonstrated its commitment to community’s well being by hosting a Hi-tea for children from the three charity schools i.e., Holy Help School, Master Ayub School, and Mashal School.

The children got an opportunity to visit the Festive wonderland, be a part of the season’s festivities. They were served a delightful hi-tea filled with delectable treats. Santa Claus made a surprise entry with the gifts for the children, which made the evening magical and unforgettable for them.

The General Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel, Mr. Otto Kurzendorfer expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the local community, emphasizing the hotel’s ongoing dedication to meaningful effort to promote and support education for children.

The success of this event highlights Islamabad Serena Hotel’s dedication to fostering a sense of giving back to community and creating a joyous experience for those in need.