Heydar Aliyev – founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan

The name of some leaders has been written on the golden pages of world history. Heydar Aliyev, who wrote the modern history of Azerbaijan was one of them. The political course implemented after the election of the great leader Heydar Aliyev as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 3, 1993, ensured the true independence of the state of Azerbaijan. In general, an entire stage of the modern history of Azerbaijan is connected with the name of the unique statesman of the XX century, the world-famous politician, Heydar Aliyev.

During the first period of his leadership in Azerbaijan, tremendous progress was achieved in socio-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural fields in the country in a very short time thanks to his inexhaustible state management talent, great political will, immense patriotism, as well as his visionary and goal-oriented decisions.

Thanks to the incomparable services of the Great Leader Heydar, from 1969 to 1982, Azerbaijan entered the stage of great construction and creativity, rapid development, and progress in all spheres of life. First of all, vital decisions were made and practical measures were taken regarding the development of national human resources and their appointment to important positions, for strengthening of public administration institutions, and the development of science, education, industry, health, culture, and other spheres. Thousands of young Azerbaijanis were sent to the leading public administration schools, and science and educational institutions of the former Soviet Union and acquired qualifications related to advanced industrial production fields. During this period, the national income, the total production in industry & agriculture increased by several times, more capital funds were invested in the development of the economy than in previous decades, and hundreds of large plants and factories were built and put into operation.

Elected a candidate to the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party in 1976, and a member of the Political Bureau in 1982, Heydar Aliyev was appointed a first deputy chairman of the USSR’s Council of Ministers. While in this position, Heydar Aliyev headed the most significant areas of the USSR’s economic, social and cultural lives.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev’s inexhaustible state management skill, great political will, and unshakable conviction manifested themselves brilliantly again during the years when he worked as one of the leaders of the USSR and implemented large-scale projects. Heydar Aliyev always promoted the interests of his native people and used all the opportunities available to him to facilitate the development of the republic.

In October 1987, as a sign of protest against the policy pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party and, personally, by Secretary General Michael Gorbachev, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his post.

After returning to Azerbaijan in July 1990, Heydar Aliyev first lived in Baku, then moved to Nakhchivan, and in the same year was elected a deputy to the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan. In 1991-1993, he had held the post of chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, deputy Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In 1992, at the constituent congress of the New Azerbaijan Party in Nakhchivan, Heydar Aliyev was elected chairman of the Party.

Azerbaijan, which regained its state independence in the 1990s of the last century faced the threat of being erased from the political map of the world and losing its statehood due to Armenian aggression, external pressure, and internal strife. In May-June 1993, when, as a result of a crisis in the government, the people of Azerbaijan demanded to bring their genius son Heydar Aliyev to power, and the then leaders of Azerbaijan were obliged to officially invite him to Baku. Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power by heeding popular demand at a difficult time rescued the country from the clutches of public and political fragmentation and anarchy, prevented the deep decline observed in all areas, rebuilt it, and freed it from all kinds of plots, thus paving the way for sustainable development of the state.

The Contract of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the great leader’s wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and it became a country with a strong position in international relations. The years under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan were the fateful stage when the nation took advantage of a rare historical opportunity and made its independence eternal and irreversible at the cost of great suffering.

Today, the political course defined by Heydar Aliyev and being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev ensures the strengthening of the solidarity of our people and the unity of the Azerbaijanis of the world to achieve a common goal.