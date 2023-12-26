Heydar Aliyev auditorium AT NUST inaugurated
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov briefing the audience about the inauguration of Heydar Aliyev auditorium at the National University of Sciences Technology (NUST). The ambassador also briefed the audience about various pictures displayed in the Auditorium.-DNA
