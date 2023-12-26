Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Heydar Aliyev auditorium AT NUST inaugurated

| December 26, 2023
Heydar Aliyev auditorium AT NUST inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov briefing the audience about the inauguration of Heydar Aliyev auditorium at the National University of Sciences Technology (NUST). The ambassador also briefed the audience about various pictures displayed in the Auditorium.-DNA

