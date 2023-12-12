Heydar Aliyev – Architect of the modern Azerbaijan

Every year Azerbaijani people on December 12 commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Azerbaijani Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Today, 20 years have passed since the death of the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state.

Heydar Aliyev was the leader who created the modern history of Azerbaijan, becoming a true legend of his time. The history remembers him as a unique leader, powerful head of state, selfless man, and a legendary figure able to take on his shoulders the difficult historical task of state building.

Heydar Aliyev’s philosophy of Azerbaijanism, after gaining independence, determined the place of Azerbaijan in the modern world, provided a strong basis for the solidarity of the world Azerbaijanis as an ideological ground to the national statehood.

The Agreement of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the great leader’s wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan became a country with a strong position in international relations. Thanks to him, the independence of Azerbaijan became eternal.His ideas and wise policies are successfully continued by President IlhamAliyev. Under President IlhamAliyev’s far-sighted policy, Azerbaijan is rapidly developing in all fields.

Under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, President IlhamAliyev, Azerbaijan gained victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, and its ancient lands were liberated from the occupation. President IlhamAliyev fulfilled the dream of Heydar Aliyev and all the world Azerbaijanis by liberating the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation and now the national flag of Azerbaijan is waving in the liberated lands.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev is the architect of the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations. He attached great importance to Pakistan.

On 9-11 April 1996, Heydar Aliyev paid an official visit to Pakistan. Several documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan during the visit. That visit played an irreplaceable role in the development of relations between the two countries.

He said about 2 countries: “Pakistan and Azerbaijan have very good and friendly relations. These relations are based on our ancient historical traditions. It is no coincidence that Pakistan is one of the first states to recognize the independence of our country after Azerbaijan declared its independence.”

The people of Azerbaijan are proud of their great son, who devoted all his life to faithfully serving the people and motherland in the most difficult period of history. The bright memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, a wise leader and genius personality, lives in the hearts of millions.