Heydar Aliyev: A visionary leader who shaped Azerbaijan’s History, says Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, DEC 26 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has said that Heydar Aliyev was a visionary leader who shaped Azerbaijan’s History. He was briefing the audience about the inauguration of Heydar Aliyev Auditorium at the National University of Sciences Technology (NUST).

Ambassador said that Heydar Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923, in Nakhchivan City of Azerbaijan. As 2023 was declared the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in our country, this important occasion is being celebrated solemnly in Azerbaijan and abroad.

He said, Every nation has genius personalities who played the role of saviors in the history of national freedom and independence. Those geniuses with their determination led their people behind them and played the role of victor in the most fateful moments.

He further said that the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, has left a bright and indelible mark on the history of the modern world as a great personality, an innate talent, and a wise statesman. The meaningful life path, and rich and diverse heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who gained eternity with his exceptional services, is an inexhaustible lesson.

Looking back on the past years, it can be once again witnessed the important historical achievements of the Azerbaijani people under the leadership of wise leader Heydar Aliyev.The renaissance and awakening of national consciousness started with Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power, and thanks to him, the independence of Azerbaijan became eternal and irreversible.

Azerbaijan was able to rise to the level it deserves in the world thanks to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s foresight, wisdom, determination, iron will, and rich statehood experience.

Heydar Aliyev proved that he was a visionary and decisive politician when he first led the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic from 1969-1982. As a result of theintense activities of Heydar Aliyev, great successes were achieved in the economy, industry, agriculture, education, and culture. Numerous industrial enterprises, cultural and educational centers, andmedical institutions were built.

New mass housing and roads were built, and gas lines were laid in remote areas. In those years when Heydar Aliyev led Azerbaijan, the solid foundation of state independence was laid, and the national spirit and ideology of Azerbaijanism started to rise.

Decisive steps were taken in the direction of nationalization of the cadres. Every year hundreds of young people were sent to the most advanced universities of the USSR to acquire various important qualifications, and Azerbaijanis were promoted to important state positions.

Moreover he said that the adoption of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1978 and the establishment of the Azerbaijani language as the state language are the services of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

At that time, when the totalitarian Soviet regime ruled, the determination of the legal basis for the preservation and development of the moral wealth of the Azerbaijani people, especially the language, in the supreme law of the republic is considered a very brave step.

He was Heydar Aliyev who was able to cope with this difficult task, which was in complete contradiction with the requirements of the Soviet national policy.In this respect, the period after Heydar Aliyev’s leadership of the republic is accepted as the beginning of national consciousness and national self-return.

Later, it was a very proud moment that Heydar Aliyev, the only Muslim at that time, held a high position as a member of the Political Bureau, and first deputy chairman of the USRR Council of Ministers.

In 1987, in protest at the policy pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his posts.

Having returned to Baku on 20 July 1990, Heydar Aliyev left for Nakhchivan two days later, where he was elected as a member of the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1991, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, and in accordance with the legislation as deputy chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He held this post until 1993.

In May-June 1993, when Azerbaijan was at the verge of civil war and loss of independence, the people of Azerbaijan demanded to bring Heydar Aliyev to power.

On 15 June 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan, and on 24 June took the office of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On 3 October 1993, in a nationwide voting which saw a high turnout, Heydar Aliyev was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On 11 October 1998, Heydar Aliyev was re-elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

When Heydar Aliyev came to power,he eliminated chaos and anarchy, economic and political difficulties in the country.

The Agreement of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the great leader’s wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan became a country with a strong position in international relations. Thanks to him, the independence of Azerbaijan became eternal.

Heydar Aliyev is the architect of the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations. He attached great importance to Pakistan.

On 9-11 April 1996, Heydar Aliyev paid an official visit to Pakistan. Several documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan during the visit. That visit played an irreplaceable role in the development of relations between the two countries.

He said about 2 countries: “Pakistan and Azerbaijan have very good and friendly relations. These relations are based on our ancient historical traditions.

It is no accidental that Pakistan is one of the first states to recognize the independence of our country after Azerbaijan declared its independence.”

Current President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, which were constructed by Heydar Aliyev. The ties between the two brotherly countries are at a high level in all fields.