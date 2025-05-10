Heydar Aliyev – A Life Devoted to the People of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Some leaders have had their names inscribed in the golden pages of world history, and Heydar Aliyev—who shaped the modern history of Azerbaijan—was among them.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s extraordinary vision played a pivotal role in guiding Azerbaijan to independence and setting the course for its national development. His exceptional leadership, as well as during the late 20th century, was vital as the country faced major geopolitical changes after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

During Heydar Aliyev’s first period of leadership in Azerbaijan, the country witnessed remarkable progress in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and cultural spheres within a short span of time. This advancement was driven by his exceptional talent in state governance, strong political will, deep patriotism, and visionary, goal-oriented decisions.

Thanks to the unparalleled contributions of the Great Leader between 1969 and 1982, Azerbaijan entered a new era of large-scale construction, creative development, and rapid progress across all areas of life. Crucial decisions were made and concrete actions were taken to develop national human resources, appoint qualified individuals to key positions, strengthen public administration institutions, and foster growth in science, education, industry, healthcare, culture, and other vital sectors. Thousands of young Azerbaijanis were sent to top public administration schools and educational institutions across the former Soviet Union, where they received training in advanced industrial fields.

During this period, Azerbaijan’s national income and overall production in industry and agriculture increased significantly. More capital investment was directed toward economic development than in previous decades, resulting in the construction and commissioning of hundreds of large industrial plants and factories.

In recognition of his leadership he was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers in 1982. In this high-ranking position, he oversaw some of the most critical areas of the Soviet Union’s economic, social, and cultural affairs.

It should be underlined that Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional state management abilities, strong political will, and unwavering determination were once again clearly demonstrated during his tenure as one of the top leaders of the USSR, where he successfully led major initiatives and large-scale projects. Throughout this period, he consistently prioritized the interests of the Azerbaijani people, leveraging every opportunity to support the republic’s development.

In October 1987, as a protest against the policies pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and specifically by Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his position.

Upon his return to Azerbaijan in July 1990, Heydar Aliyev first lived in Nakhchivan, where he was elected to the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan the same year. In 1991-1993, he served as the Chairman of the Supreme Majlis (the legislative body) of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Supreme Majlis.

In May-June 1993, when, as a result of a crisis in the government, the people of Azerbaijan demanded to bring their genius son, Heydar Aliyev to power, and the authorities of the day had no other choice but to invite Heydar Aliyev back to Baku.

Responding to the will of the people during a time of great turmoil, Heydar Aliyev returned to power and led the country out of political chaos and disunity. He prevented the severe decline affecting all sectors, restored stability, and laid the foundation for the state’s long-term, sustainable development.

The Contract of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and other internationally important projects are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the great leader’s wise policy, high-speed socio-economic development was ensured in Azerbaijan, and it became a country with a strong position in international relations. The years under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan were the fateful stage when the nation took advantage of a rare historical opportunity and made its independence eternal and irreversible at the cost of great suffering.

In short, The National Leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a personality who created history and today he is being remembered by the people of Azerbaijan for his shining and great services to his nation.

Today, the political course defined by the National Leader is being successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Under his leadership, the country won the 44-day Patriotic War. The territories liberated from almost 30 year long Armenia’s occupation in 2020. President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the dream of his father and the National Leader by liberating the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation and now the three-color national flag of Azerbaijan is waving in the liberated lands.