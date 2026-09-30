HESCO plans installation of 30,000 AMI meters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (DNA): Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) plans to install 30,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters in its Hyderabad and Laar circles under the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project (EDEIP).

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, a complete facility for the AMI metering system is proposed for 30,000 meters at an estimated cost of Rs476.8 million, equivalent to $2.98 million.

The project also envisages major work on HESCO’s grid stations and transmission infrastructure.

Under the proposed scope, a 132kV GIS grid station at River Bund, with a capacity of 2×40 MVA, is estimated to cost Rs1.138 billion, or $7.11 million. A 132kV AIS grid station of the same capacity at Rashidabad is estimated at Rs872 million, equivalent to $5.45 million.

The project includes conversion of the Khipro grid station from 66kV to 132kV along with its feeding transmission line. The 1×20/26 MVA component carries an estimated cost of Rs1.802 billion, or $11.26 million.

An additional 1×40 MVA power transformer is proposed at Tando Adam at an estimated cost of Rs264 million, or $1.65 million, while augmentation of the power transformer at Hala-T2, also of 1×40 MVA capacity, is estimated at Rs222.4 million, or $1.39 million.

Another component involves 28 kilometres of reconductoring with High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) technology using Casablanca ACCC conductor on the Jamshoro-Qasimabad-Hala Road and Jamshoro-Rajputana-Hala Road sections. The work is estimated to cost Rs424 million, equivalent to $2.65 million.

The project also provides Rs1.693 billion, or $10.58 million, for improved operation and maintenance through the supply of goods and equipment. These include power transformers, circuit breakers, CT/PT equipment, lightning arresters, 11kV switchgear, 132kV transmission-line material, testing sets, cranes, crane-mounted loaders, lifters and vehicles.

A SCADA system covering 80 grid stations is also proposed, subject to completion of a feasibility study and necessary approvals. No estimated cost for this component is specified in the document.

Technical assistance and training, including studies, assessments and preparation or updating of manuals, is estimated at Rs104 million, or $0.65 million. Another Rs419.2 million, or $2.62 million, has been provided for project implementation support through the hiring of Project Implementation and Management Support Consultants.

The total cost of the project components is estimated at Rs7.414 billion, or $46.35 million, while administrative and other costs amount to Rs371.2 million, or $2.32 million. The document puts the total at Rs7.787 billion, or $48.67 million, before the financing structure and financing costs are accounted for.

HESCO’s counterpart contribution, including land expenditure, is Rs785.6 million, or $4.91 million. The remaining amount is Rs7.002 billion, or $43.76 million, while financing costs — comprising the front-end fee, interest during construction and commitment fee — amount to Rs316.8 million, or $1.98 million.

The total IBRD loan, including financing costs, is estimated at Rs7.318 billion, or $45.74 million. The grand total, comprising HESCO’s counterpart funds and the IBRD loan, stands at Rs8.104 billion, equivalent to $50.65 million.