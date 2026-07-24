Heroes Super Hockey announces inaugural edition

Pakistan’s Women’s Field Hockey League

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 /DNA/ – Strawberry Sports Management, Pakistan’s first professionally run sports management organization, today announced the launch of the inaugural edition of Heroes Super Hockey, Pakistan’s Women’s Field Hockey League. The League will take place in November 2026 in Gojra, a city long regarded as the true home of the nation’s field hockey talent.

“The League will bring together city based franchise teams built from talent drawn from every corner of the country. Coverage will span every media platform, including live broadcast, on ground activations, and city based events, offering families and sports enthusiasts alike a memorable experience grounded in the real stories of extraordinary people. We welcome sponsors and event owners to join us on this journey”, observed Ammad Azhar, President, Heroes Super Hockey.

“The people of Gojra take great pride in having Gojra International Hockey Stadium chosen as the venue for this inaugural edition. Every player will be given a fair and honest opportunity to display her skill, through a process of talent identification and development that is both transparent and progressive”, commented Khawar Javed, Organizing Secretary, Heroes Super Hockey.

“This marks the beginning of a demanding, yet deeply rewarding, journey to revive our national sport, one step at a time. With considerable ground still ahead of us, our expertise in sports management will be tested to its fullest. We remain committed to investing in talent identification and development at the grassroots. Our approach is collaborative in spirit, yet unorthodox in design and execution, for what we are building is both sport and entertainment”, said Haider Ali Daud, Founder of Strawberry Sports Management and Patron-In-Chief of Heroes Super Hockey.

In a significant development, the League has received its No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) whose Women Wing will work in close collaboration with the League.