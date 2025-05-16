HEC’s education testing council announces new date for Law-GAT

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16 /DNA/ – The Education Testing Council (ETC) has announced a new date for the conduct of Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) as May 25. Earlier, the test was scheduled for May 11 and was postponed due to the national security situation.

In an announcement, ETC has revealed that the Roll Number Slips issued earlier are no longer valid, advising the candidates to visit the ETC portal, i.e., etc.hec.gov.pk and download new Roll Number Slips to appear in the test.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is mandatory for the candidates to bring a printout of Roll Number Slip and Original CNIC/Passport on the said test day.

Law-GAT is a test aimed at ensuring proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduate desirous to practice professionally, so that only competent individuals possessing necessary basic knowledge may enter the profession. Therefore, a law graduate only becomes eligible to apply to a Bar Council for enrolment as an Advocate if he/she qualifies the Assessment Test.

Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan set up Education Testing Council (ETC) in January 2017. Later in August 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed HEC to conduct assessment tests for admission in LLB degree programmes and enrolment of law graduates with Pakistan Bar Council. Thus, recognising the need for a state-of-the-art, independent, financially viable, transparent, and accountable testing service provider, the Commission approved the establishment of a revamped Education Testing Council (ETC) in its 34th meeting held in August 2018.